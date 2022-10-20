American Chess Prodigy Files $100 Million Lawsuit Over Claims He Used Adult Toy To Cheat

The lawsuit states that the “baseless” claims from Carlsen — as well as a report from the online gaming platform, Chess.com — were made in an attempt to blacklist the prodigy due to his success.

Following Carlsen’s accusation of Niemann cheating, the online gaming platform released a report that claimed Niemann “likely cheated” in hundreds of games.

Court documents filed by the 19-year-old tell a dramatic story of a “self-taught” player who, “prior to the events giving rise to this complaint, Niemann lived out of a suitcase, traveling the world to compete in chess tournaments.”

The lawsuit claims that 31-year-old Carlsen — who allegedly referred to himself as the “King of Chess,” accused Niemann of cheating after losing to him due to being “fearful that the young prodigy would further blemish his multi-million dollar brand by beating him again.”

The court documents went on to paint a menacing picture of Carlsen, who “unleashed his media empire to fan the flames.”