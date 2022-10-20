American Chess Prodigy Files $100 Million Lawsuit Over Claims He Used Adult Toy To Cheat
American teen chess prodigy Hans Niemann has filed a $100 million lawsuit over a claim that he used an adult toy to cheat, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Niemann, 19, filed the lawsuit against the five-time World Champion Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, as well as two other chess players, Daniel Rensch and Hikaru Nakamur.
Carlsen has accused Niemann of using anal beads to gain an advantage over his opponents resulting in wins and a scandal that has shocked the global chess community.
The lawsuit states that the “baseless” claims from Carlsen — as well as a report from the online gaming platform, Chess.com — were made in an attempt to blacklist the prodigy due to his success.
Following Carlsen’s accusation of Niemann cheating, the online gaming platform released a report that claimed Niemann “likely cheated” in hundreds of games.
Court documents filed by the 19-year-old tell a dramatic story of a “self-taught” player who, “prior to the events giving rise to this complaint, Niemann lived out of a suitcase, traveling the world to compete in chess tournaments.”
The lawsuit claims that 31-year-old Carlsen — who allegedly referred to himself as the “King of Chess,” accused Niemann of cheating after losing to him due to being “fearful that the young prodigy would further blemish his multi-million dollar brand by beating him again.”
The court documents went on to paint a menacing picture of Carlsen, who “unleashed his media empire to fan the flames.”
“Carlsen has exploited his notoriety and success in chess to create an incredibly lucrative global brand and online chess company,” the lawsuit stated, noting that, “Prior to the acts giving rise to this complaint, Play Magnus proudly touted Niemann as one of its brand ambassadors.”
The lawsuit alleged that Magnus, “Believes that when it comes to chess, he can do whatever he wants and get away with it.”
The document further stated that, “Niemann embarrassed Carlsen by playfully taunting him during his post-match interview,” and alleges that, “Notorious for his inability to cope with defeat, Carlsen snapped.”
Moreover, the lawsuit claimed, “Unbiased top chess analysts dissected” the match between Niemann and Carlsen and “concluded” the teenager’s “victory resulted more from Carlsen’s particularly poor play than Niemann’s, particularly exceptional play.”
While Niemann may have given an “exceptional” performance, his history of play has not been without scandals — even before Carlsen’s accusations.
While Niemann vehemently denied the cheating claims involving the alleged use of anal beads, he did admit to cheating two previous times, when he was 12 and 16.
Niemann referred to the infractions for both occurrences as some of his “greatest regrets” of his lifetime.
Whether or not the lawsuit will result in a check mate for Niemann is yet to be determined as the case is ongoing.