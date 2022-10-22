'Wedding Planning Is Causing Drama': Matt Lauer's Relationship With Shamin Abas In Turmoil As They Plan To Marry While He Juggles Explosive Tell-All
Serial sleaze Matt Lauer and his longtime sweetie Shamin Abas plan to wed, but RadarOnline.com has learned he's turned into a raging groomzilla!
Sources snitched the axed Today host, 64, desperately wants to marry in a star-studded ceremony in the hoity-toity Hamptons, while Shamin prefers something low-key.
"They have very different ideas on what they want their wedding to be and it's causing friction in their relationship for the first time," an insider spilled. "Shamin wants something on the small side, at the house with a few close friends and relatives. But Matt wants an over-the-top five-star bash with hundreds on the guest list!"
The disgraced former morning show star has flipped for the striking public relationship guru, and he's ready to wed three years after his 20-year marriage to second wife Annette Roque ended in divorce.
"Shamin's been a bright spot throughout a very tough time in Matt's life," dished the source. "They're a great match but planning this wedding is causing serious drama."
As RadarOnline.com reported, NBC booted Lauer from his $30-million-a-year gig in 2017 amid charges the pervy anchor preyed on scores of female co-workers. He's denied any wrongdoing and insiders claimed he hopes the wedding will mark his reentry into New York society, which isn't sitting well with Shamin.
"Matt's treating this as a coming-out party, not a wedding, at least in Shamin's view," the source added. "He wants to invite all the celebs in the area and around the East Coast — at least the ones who still talk to him, like Gwyneth Paltrow and Martha Stewart.
"Matt's also made up a list of must-haves from china to crystal to the menu," added the insider. "He snaps his fingers and expects Shamin to get it done — and she's fed up!"
Lauer's wedding demands come following RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that the ex-anchor is threatening to finally emerge from the hole he crawled into after his stunning fall from grace, boasting he'll settle all old scores with a scathing tell-all book.
"For the past five years, Matt's kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it's time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus," a source told us.
Topping Lauer's hit list are his former Today colleagues Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Katie Couric — who won't be at his wedding.