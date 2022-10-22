Your tip
Reality TV Crossover? MTV Star Johnny Bananas In Talks About 'BiP' Appearance With On-Off Flame Genevieve Parisi

genivieve johnnybanasa pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 21 2022, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Reality TV crossover? RadarOnline.com has learned that MTV star Johnny Bananas (real name: Johnny Devenanzio) could be in talks to make a Bachelor in Paradise cameo with on-off flame Genevieve Parisi.

Bachelor fans have grown to know and love Parisi after her appearance on season 26 of The Bachelor, which was to compete for the heart of Clayton Echard.

genivieve
Source: mega

She made it to week 7 before being sent home. More recently, though, Parisi was announced as one of the cast members on the 8th season of the spin-off BiP.

Parisi and Devenanzio had a past together, sources exclusively pointed out to RadarOnline.com, noting they met years ago before she was even on reality TV.

Insiders told us they rekindled after Bachelor and have remained in touch.

Since then, some creative ideas were pitched to have him infiltrate the BiP house, but it didn't work out due to scheduling conflicts.

Plus, sources told RadarOnline.com that Devenanzio was potentially going to go on the reunion show to "fight for his fair maiden."

Fans already know he makes great TV, even though ABC usually only brings Bachelor talent onto BiP.

johnnybanans
Source: mega
Devenanzio first made a name for himself after appearing on season 17 of The Real World back in 2006, going on to captivate the masses with his outspoken personality.

After his initial success on the small screen, he made multiple appearances on The Challenge.

Back in October, the reality star and seven-time champ offered some constructive criticism of the series in an interview with E! Online.

geneivie
Source: mega
"Listen, it's a double-edged sword," he began. "I love The Challenge. I've always loved The Challenge. It's left an indelible mark on my life and it's something that will always be a part of my life."

"With that being said, I have seen as of late the show going in somewhat of a concerning direction," he continued. "And what has always made The Challenge so incredible is its simplicity. You don't need all of the bells and whistles and gimmicks."

"They need to inject new blood in," Devenanzio added at the time. "I just think they can go about doing it a different way."

