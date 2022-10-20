'No Burner Account?' Chance The Rapper TRENDS On Twitter After 'Liking' Explicit Trans Content
Chance The Rapper became a trending topic on Twitter this week — not for his chart-topping music, but rather for a sexually explicit tweet that he allegedly "liked" then "unliked," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans were made privy to his social media activity on Thursday after spotting a recent post that his verified social media account appeared to hit the heart button on.
The original tweet from account @tubeasiants was posted in August 2022 and questioned users if they preferred trans dating, adult games or webcam content.
Fans are wondering if Chance (real name: Chancelor Johnathan Bennett) removed his like after being made aware of the Twitterstorm.
"Lmao Twitter is faster than the FBI," one commenter wrote while countless others offered their input. "If I was Chance The Rapper I would tweet, 'yeah what about it.'"
Another quipped, "He ain't got no damn burner account???"
Meanwhile, some fans felt the response to his liked tweet showed another issue at hand. "People saying they're gonna unstan Chance The Rapper [because] he like trans porn but still stan artists who got several abuse and sexual assault allegations or associate with people who got them ... what's up with that?" a social media user argued, while one more suggested his like "shouldn't be causing this type of discourse."
A few also referenced his marriage to Kirsten Corley, whom he tied the knot with in 2019 in front of friends and family months following a private civil ceremony in Chicago.
Some argued that dragging his relationship into the matter should be off limits.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Chance The Rapper for comment.
Chance doesn't always keep in the spotlight, but the Grammy winner will soon be appearing on small screens as a coach for season 23 of The Voice.
"I'm thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season," Chance said while sharing his joy in a statement. "I'm excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance."
This week, Chance also made headlines for his flawless impromptu performance of Kanye West's hit All Falls Down after being asked to rap a song he knew from "front to back" during a recent appearance on T-Pain's Nappy Boy Radio podcast.