Can't Beat 'Em, Then Join 'Em! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dances & Brushes Off Shoulders To Angry Town Hall Crowd Chanting 'AOC Has Got To Go'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was confronted by angry protesters at a town hall meeting in her own backyard of Queens, RadarOnline.com has learned, and new video footage showed the congresswoman dancing as critics yelled "AOC has got to go."
AOC tried to keep her composure and calm the crowd during the packed event on Wednesday, with many voicing their outrage over her political moves.
The public figure is up for re-election in November and is facing Republican challenger and local business owner, Tina Forte.
Some attendees held up signs with Forte's name to show their support: one of which read, "Wake up New York. Vote for Tina Forte. F--- AOC."
As the protestors' loud screams filled the room, AOC sat on stage, sipped from a water bottle, and began to sway along to the shouts and drumming while brushing off her shoulders.
AOC's choice to dance amid the criticism has since garnered backlash.
Tiffany Justice, the cofounder of parents' rights group Moms for Liberty, took to Twitter with her thoughts.
"Any good leader would be thoughtful when handling constituents who are upset with their leadership. Not this woman," she tweeted on Thursday. "Watch as AOC sits, legs spread wide open, mocking her constituents by dancing and sticking out her tongue as they tell her they want her out of office. Gross."
At one point during the tense town hall meeting, the lights were turned off and Ocasio-Cortez exited the room due to safety concerns.
"You all have made your point. If you want to keep going, we can go all night. Whatever it is," AOC said as the group's chants persisted while others yelled out in her defense to let her speak and have a conversation about the issues bothering them.
This is the second time that one of her recent town hall events has been disrupted by protesters who have spoken out against her views on a number of topics including climate action, inequality, and health care.
This weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned she will be heading to UC Irvine to rally young voters and double down on the crucial role they play in midterm elections.