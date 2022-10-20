Kevin Spacey Cleared: Jury Finds Embattled Actor NOT LIABLE For Battery Against Anthony Rapp

Spacey, for his part, issued a statement via Twitter in 2017, writing that he was "beyond horrified" to hear about the claims but didn't "remember" such an incident.

More recently, the theater performer said that he should have held off from doing so as it made it seem as though he was accepting responsibility when that was not his intention.

"I was being encouraged to apologize and I've learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn't do," Spacey said. "I regret my entire statement."

"I put it out there. It was really wrong," he continued. "It was really bad and I'm deeply sorry. I have to own that."