Kevin Spacey Cleared: Jury Finds Embattled Actor NOT LIABLE For Battery Against Anthony Rapp
A Manhattan jury ruled that embattled actor Kevin Spacey is not liable for battery against fellow actor Anthony Rapp, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The verdict was reached just under 90 minutes of deliberation on Thursday, clearing Spacey of wrongdoing.
Rapp appeared stoic, according to reports, while the House of Cards alum could be seen hugging one of his lawyers.
Prior to this development, Spacey stood accused of sexually abusing the actor, then age 14, in the 1980s when he was 26. Rapp described it as "the most traumatic single event" of his life.
RadarOnline.com should note this was not a criminal trial.
Spacey's attorney argued that Rapp fabricated the story out of jealousy over his client's success in the film and TV business while Rapp stood by his allegations.
The former American Beauty star also vehemently denied Rapp's claims, testifying that "they are not true."
The trial, which kicked off on October 6 and spanned three weeks, found that Rapp didn't prove his claim that Spacey made an unwarranted sexual pass at him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rapp sued Spacey for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in November 2020, seeking $40 million in damages.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan dismissed the assault claim before the trial started, later tossing Rapp's accusation of emotional distress, noting it "repeats and re-alleges" the allegation of battery.
Rapp said the Me Too movement prompted him to speak out.
Spacey, for his part, issued a statement via Twitter in 2017, writing that he was "beyond horrified" to hear about the claims but didn't "remember" such an incident.
More recently, the theater performer said that he should have held off from doing so as it made it seem as though he was accepting responsibility when that was not his intention.
"I was being encouraged to apologize and I've learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn't do," Spacey said. "I regret my entire statement."
"I put it out there. It was really wrong," he continued. "It was really bad and I'm deeply sorry. I have to own that."