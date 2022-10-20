Pals Of Armie Hammer's Wife Fear Divorce Is On Hold After Her Change Of Heart About 'Cannibal' Husband

The TV personality filed for divorce when the troubled On the Basis of Sex stud was barraged by ex-girlfriends accusing him of being a sadistic, cannibalistic abuser — all of which he denied.

But Chambers has shocked her inner circle by announcing she and Armie, 36, "are in a really great place" as they spent time with kids Harper, 7, and Ford, 5, and her baby daddy works "on his healing."