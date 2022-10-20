Pals Of Armie Hammer's Wife Fear Divorce Is On Hold After Her Change Of Heart About 'Cannibal' Husband
Disgraced Armie Hammer's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, once believed her "cannibal" husband belonged behind bars — but sources say she's now chewing over the possibility of reconciliation — RadarOnline.com has learned.
The TV personality filed for divorce when the troubled On the Basis of Sex stud was barraged by ex-girlfriends accusing him of being a sadistic, cannibalistic abuser — all of which he denied.
But Chambers has shocked her inner circle by announcing she and Armie, 36, "are in a really great place" as they spent time with kids Harper, 7, and Ford, 5, and her baby daddy works "on his healing."
"Elizabeth's friends tell her she's crazy for taking him back — but she still loves him deeply, even after all the public embarrassment," spilled one pal. "The divorce seems to be on hold now."
This thaw is a far cry from a year ago, when, according to one of Armie's accusers, known as Effie, Chambers egged her on to air her allegations so that Hammer would get nailed.
"Elizabeth's behavior and feelings toward Armie have been all over the map," revealed a friend. "But she seems willing to give him a second chance."
Last year, Hammer was publicly accused of rape and cannibalism. Months before the allegations, Chambers filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage. It was later exposed that his wife allegedly used a friend's email to dish dirt about their bitter split to the media.
"Elizabeth's priority has always been her children and their well-being. The past year hasn't been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other," a source said at the time.
"They're slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first."
When revealing the split, Hammer and Chambers put on a united front.
“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” they wrote in joint statements and posted to their Instagram accounts. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”