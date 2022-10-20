'I Was Willing To Die There': RFK's Grandson Reveals He Secretly Fought In Ukraine As He Details War Horrors

Robert F. Kennedy's grandson, Conor Kennedy, has been secretly fighting in Ukraine against Russia as the war between the two countries rages on, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Conor revealed that earlier this year, following desperate pleas for help from Ukrainian forces, he "moved" and enlisted in the Ukrainian International Legion — a branch designated for international volunteers.

Conor had no previous experience in a combat environment and certainly no experience living in a war zone that's under attack by Russian President Vladmir Putin's ruthless military operation orders.

When revealing his decision to enlist and serve on the front lines, he simply said, "I wanted to help."