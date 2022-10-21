Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis' Ex-Dog Walker SPEAKS OUT After Learning Pup Was 'Rehomed' So Actress Could 'Fully Enjoy Time' With Harry Styles
It seems everyone and their dog has an opinion on the Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde saga.
A woman who used to walk the former couple's golden retriever mix, Gordon, has come forward with her own story about the days she once cared for their pup, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing she got the opportunity back in 2020.
"I was informed by the dog-walking company I worked for that he would be brought out to me by some kind of nanny," she wrote, opting to remain anonymous for the newly published Gawker story on Thursday. "Suddenly, Jason Sudeikis bounded out the door. Gordon was not just any Gordon — he was Gordon Sudeikis-Wilde."
She was elated after seeing Sudeikis face-to-face, having recognized him as a celebrity and admitted she desperately hoped to connect with the Masterminds star.
"But I didn't bond with Jason Sudeikis. I bonded with Gordon," she continued.
She later returned that first morning and dropped off Gordon with his dad.
Their former L.A.-based dog walker claimed Sudeikis said, "Hey, so next time, I'll leave the door unlocked. You can just let yourself in. Cuz you know… I'm busy… in meetings… big, Hollywood meetings… He gestured at me clumsily and added, 'You know how it is.'"
She continued to walk Gordon "every other day for months," a time she said very much helped to uplift her spirits during COVID's "most depressing, drawn-out flop era."
At that point, she apparently got a text out of the blue simply stating, "No more Gordon walks."
She blamed herself at first, wondering if something she did caused the sudden change.
"It wasn't until this week that I learned [via the media that] Gordon was allegedly rehomed so that Jason Sudeikis' ex could allegedly fully enjoy her time with a man many years his junior," their former dog walker went on, referencing Wilde's romance with boyfriend Harry Styles and recent claims made by the former couple's nanny.
"Gordon wasn't even Jason Sudeikis' dog. He was hers, until suddenly he wasn't," she penned, further alleging, "Gordon was at best an afterthought and maybe even a reminder that a fake dandy was spinning his fiancée's watermelon sugar."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Sudeikis and Wilde for comment.
The dog walker's article comes shortly after the former couple's ex-nanny gave an explosive interview to Daily Mail detailing their split drama and final fights before calling it quits, alleging among many claims that Sudeikis banned Styles' music near their children.
"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the exes' joint statement read in response. "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."
"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."