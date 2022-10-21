Comedian Interrupts Herschel Walker To Hand Him Roll Of Condoms Following Allegations The Senate Candidate Paid For Ex's Abortion
Herschel Walker was pranked on the stage during a campaign rally this week when a comedian approached the Senate candidate and tried handing him a roll of condoms, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The surprising incident happened on Thursday as Walker, who is running as the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia, was holding a campaign rally in Macon.
According to Mediaite, Walker had just finished giving a speech when Jason Selvig – who is half of the comedy duo The Good Liars – approached the former NFL running back and tried to hand him rolls of condoms wrapped in blue packaging.
Walker quickly confronted Selvig and refused to accept the condoms. The pair were shockingly close together before the comedian was escorted off the stage and away from the 60-year-old Senate candidate.
They also reportedly exchanged words while still on the stage, but what was said between the two men was not picked up by the cameras recording the rally.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Selvig’s stunt comes just weeks after Walker was accused of giving an ex-girlfriend $700 so she could undergo an abortion in September 2009.
The allegations were first made by the Daily Beast on Monday, October 3. According to the outlet, Walker provided his still unidentified ex with the personal check as well as a “get well” card containing his signature.
Walker’s ex also reportedly produced a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, where she received the procedure on September 12, 2009. Walker allegedly wrote the check on September 17 and she deposited it at Bank of America on September 19.
Following the shocking allegation, the GOP Senate candidate came under fire due to his staunch pro-life stance on abortion policies.
Christian Walker, the former NFL star-turned-wannabe politician’s 22-year-old son, spoke out shortly after the allegations were made against his father. Besides advising his dad to “wear a condom,” Christian also claimed the candidate was lying when he denied paying for his ex’s abortion.
“I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country – none of whom he raised,” Christian raged in one video posted to social media.
“I was silent lie after lie after lie,” the 22-year-old continued. “The abortion card drops yesterday. It's literally his handwriting in the card. They say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. Okay, I'm done.”
Despite the alleged evidence against him, Walker has denied paying for his ex's abortion.