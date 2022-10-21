Curious About Ted Bundy? These Books Will Both Entice & Horrify You — Watch Now

Prior to his conviction, Bundy had the reputation of being a handsome and educated bachelor. But behind his perfectly quaffed hair and inviting smile was a heinous killer. During the 1970s, the father-of-one confessed to a total of 30 murders done in over seven states between the years 1974 and 1978.

Not only did he dedicate four years of his life to terrorizing women, but he decided to represent himself during his Chi Omega case. The political professional assumed his intellect and charm would outsmart the prosecution. But despite his failed attempt at being a lawyer, Bundy was incarcerated on death row.

Ted Bundy: Conversations With a Killer captures the notorious criminal's 11th-hour confessions prior to his death. Those tapes were used to create both the audiobook and the novel.