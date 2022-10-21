Curious About Ted Bundy? These Books Will Both Entice & Horrify You — Watch Now
Ted Bundy is a name that can quickly send chills down the spine! Despite her horrific murder spree, he continues to pique the interest of millions of people. The infamous murderer has been the subject of hundreds of films, books, podcasts and more! Radar has put together a selection of the best
Ted Bundy: In Defense of (2018)
Ever wondered what it was like to work alongside Bundy? Defense attorney John Henry Browne dives into his experiences with the late serial killer, and the impact his infamous client left on his career.
Ted Bundy: Conversations with a Killer
Prior to his conviction, Bundy had the reputation of being a handsome and educated bachelor. But behind his perfectly quaffed hair and inviting smile was a heinous killer. During the 1970s, the father-of-one confessed to a total of 30 murders done in over seven states between the years 1974 and 1978.
Not only did he dedicate four years of his life to terrorizing women, but he decided to represent himself during his Chi Omega case. The political professional assumed his intellect and charm would outsmart the prosecution. But despite his failed attempt at being a lawyer, Bundy was incarcerated on death row.
Ted Bundy: Conversations With a Killer captures the notorious criminal's 11th-hour confessions prior to his death. Those tapes were used to create both the audiobook and the novel.
The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy
Despite his crimes against women, Bundy still pursued romantic relationships with them. Prior to his marriage to Carole Ann Boone, Bundy was in a six-year relationship with single-mother Elizabeth Kendall.
In her memoir, Kendall describes her seemingly normal life alongside him, and her daughter shares her perspective of her mom and paternal figure's romance.
Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer
After reading The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy, the next step is watching the docu-series Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer. The docuseries follows Bundy's "pathological hatred of women" during the height of the feminist movement.
No Man of God
This fictional adaptation of Bundy's final hours captures the real relationship between him and FBI agent Bill Hagmaier. The investigator gained Bundy's trust and managed to get into the mind of Bundy. The movie stars Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby.