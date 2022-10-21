Sydney Sweeney Fights Back In Court After Private Emails, Texts Leaked By Swimsuit Company
Sydney Sweeney has demanded the multi-million dollar lawsuit, accusing her of screwing over a potential business partner, be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sweeney, 25, and her powerhouse lawyer Andrew Brettler have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss all claims brought by the company LA Collective.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, LA Collective sued Sweeney after she backed out of a planned collaboration.
The company said the HBO star had agreed to launch a line with them in 2021 to be called “Somewhere.”
In its lawsuit, LA Collective said that despite an oral agreement in place, the actress backed out at the last minute costing them a substantial amount of money. They believe they were set to make $3 million on the project.
In response, Sweeney denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She said she backed out of the deal before any contract was signed.
As for her reason, the rising star said during negotiations she learned the company allegedly had a bad reputation online and even had an F rating with the Better Business Bureau. She said she feared her good name would be tarnished by the company.
Sweeney argued she had every right to not move forward with the deal — especially since she never had an agreement with LA Collective.
This led to LA Collective launching an attack on Sweeney calling out her claim she feared reputational damage.
“Sweeney now claims for the first time she would suffer reputational damage due to her association with [LA Collective] if she proceeds with the deal, which is why she pulled out,” LA Collective wrote. “It is hard to understand how she would suffer any more reputation damage than what she has already incurred as a result of her pornographic videos and salacious internet depictions, which were entirely self-inflicted wounds.”
The judge then scolded LA Collective and told them to stop with the personal jabs.
Then, LA Collective filed new documents that included personal emails and texts sent by Sweeney to it. They said it proved she made promises to work on the project — which led them to spent money and time on developing it.
In one email — dated March 25, 2021, Sweeney thanked the company’s execs for a “productive meeting.”
She said, “It’s getting more and more exciting!”
In April, Sweeney wrote, “Thank you for a great fit meeting yesterday. It’s really exciting seeing it all come to life, and happy with how everything’s coming together. :)”
LA Collective believed the emails would help its case and prove Sweeney had agreed orally.
Now, Sweeney and her Pitbull lawyer are back in court once again to argue for the dismissal of the case.
“[Sweeney] neither reached an agreement with LA Collective nor executed a contract with the company. Now, in retaliation for [Sweeney’s] unwillingness to do business with LA Collective, LA Collective has manufactured baseless claims against Sweeney and her loan-out company,” Brettler wrote.
In regard to the private texts submitted, Brettler said the facts remain no contract was signed. The judge has yet to rule.