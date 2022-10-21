Another Day, Another Blunder: Confused President Joe Biden Wanders Around Stage As He Struggles To Find Exit Ramp
Another day, another blunder for President Joe Biden. #46 appeared confused as he struggled to find the exit ramp after giving a speech on the stage at a Pittsburg rally on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The commander-in-chief, 79, was in town to check on the reconstruction progress of the $25.3 million Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed in January, injuring 10 and swallowing several cars.
"Normally, you’d be looking at two to five years to rebuild a bridge like that," Biden told the crowd. "By Christmas, God willing, I’m coming to walk over this sucker."
While his speech was compelling, his actions that followed raised concern. Video captured Biden looking disorientated while trying to leave the stage. In the clip, the bewildered president was seen turning to his left and taking steps before realizing he went the wrong way.
Mumbling something to his staff members, Biden pivoted, seemingly in an attempt to mask the blunder.
Finally discovering the stage's exit, Biden pointed in the right direction before doing a 180 and jaunting his way down the stairs. A member of his security then guided the president off the platform.
This is just the latest flub in a long string of mishaps over the past few months, with Republicans raising concern about his health and mental state.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Biden recently said his oldest son, Beau Biden, "lost his life in Iraq." In reality, Beau died in 2015 from brain cancer at the age of 46.
“I say this as a father of a man [who] won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq,” the president declared last month. “Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice — genuine sacrifice they all made.”
Biden also seemingly forgot he was wearing a microphone when he stated that "no one f----s with a Biden" during an appearance in Florida earlier this month.
It's being reported that left-wing conservatives will use his slip-ups against him if he runs in the 2024 presidential election.
Biden's countless gaffes aren't the only issues he should be concerned about. Feds are closing in on his son Hunter Biden, with insiders claiming they have enough evidence to charge him with tax crimes.