Sydney Sweeney’s Private Texts, Emails Leaked In Bitter Court War With Swimsuit Company

Now, in the amended lawsuit filed by LA Collective, they included various emails sent by Sweeney during the negotiations. The first email — dated March 18, 2021 — was sent by the actress to the company execs and her agent.

“We can do Tuesday the 23rd after 4 pm, or all day Wednesday. Let me know what works best you guys! I have some target dates for a few suits to be done for Euphoria. The first day we wear swim is April 13th. But we’d need to be able to do fittings beforehand for the show. There’s another sequence on May 12th that I personally would wear swim that I’d love to be to wear the first collection in. Then there’s more in July, which we can get some future collections mapped out for, and all the girls would be in swim.”