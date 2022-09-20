'Blindsided & Betrayed': Adnan Syed's Release From Prison Leaves Hae Min Lee's Family In Shock After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction

He will be on house arrest for the time being, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

"We're not yet declaring Adnan Syed is innocent," Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Monday following the judge's ruling. "But we are declaring that in the interest of fairness and justice he is entitled to a new trial."

After the surprising development, an attorney for the Lee family spoke out about their reaction during a CNN interview on Tuesday, reiterating how her brother described feeling blindsided by what happened in court and betrayed over the conviction they trusted.