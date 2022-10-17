Gisele Bündchen Spotted Out With Daughter After Skipping Wedding With Tom Brady, Team's Loss To Pittsburgh Steelers
Gisele Bündchen was spotted enjoying quality time with her daughter as estranged husband Tom Brady crumbled on the football field, losing yet another game that his wife was absent for as divorce rumors continue to swirl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sweet parenting moment comes as insiders confirm tensions between the pair have intensified — and both have hired divorce lawyers.
It's a stark difference from previous sightings of the wedding-ring-free supermodel, during which she appeared stressed as she fled a Miami office building that's home to divorce attorney's offices.
The beaming and seemingly carefree snaps of Gisele could be thanks to generous spiritual healing sessions with a doctor of Ayurvedic Medicine.
Over the weekend, as Tom's Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gisele enjoyed quality time with their daughter, Vivian, 9, during a horseback riding lesson.
The NFL legend was also spotted going solo to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday.
Sources close to the pair revealed their ongoing relationship woes originally stemmed from Brady's decision to return to professional football and continue to neglect his role within their family at home.
“They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele,” an insider revealed about her friends.
Seemingly echoing the insider’s claims, Gisele recently commented on an Instagram post by famed lifestyle coach and author, Jay Shetty.
“You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again,” Shetty’s post read, on which Gisele commented a simple yet telling prayer hands emoji.
Apart from the time away from his family, potential future health concerns have also come to light as an issue for the couple.
“He does have concussions,” Gisele said during an interview in 2017. “I don't really think it's a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time.”
She also expressed the same sentiment while catching up with Elle magazine and sharing her plans to get back to work.
The Buccaneers have undergone some tough losses as of late — a notable first for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback — as Brady has admitted to struggling during this period of his life. Their record is now 3-3.
A video showed him yelling at his offensive line during the second quarter of the game on Sunday.