Gisele Bündchen Spotted Out With Daughter After Skipping Wedding With Tom Brady, Team's Loss To Pittsburgh Steelers

Gisele Bündchen was spotted enjoying quality time with her daughter as estranged husband Tom Brady crumbled on the football field, losing yet another game that his wife was absent for as divorce rumors continue to swirl, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The sweet parenting moment comes as insiders confirm tensions between the pair have intensified — and both have hired divorce lawyers.

It's a stark difference from previous sightings of the wedding-ring-free supermodel, during which she appeared stressed as she fled a Miami office building that's home to divorce attorney's offices.