FBI Reveals Paul Pelosi's Attacker Had Sinister Plan To 'Hold Nancy Hostage & Break Her Kneecaps' If She Lied To Him

New court papers revealed a series of chilling events that unfolded when 82-year-old Paul was confronted by a strange man standing over his bed in the middle of the night, demanding to know the House Speaker's whereabouts.

Pelosi told the intruder his wife would not be there for several days, and DePape informed him that he would wait.

At some point, Pelosi rushed to the bathroom and called 911.

When authorities arrived, they saw the two men struggling to gain control of a hammer.