'Where Is Nancy?' Assailant Who Broke Into Nancy Pelosi's Home & Attacked Her Husband Paul Was Searching For House Speaker
UPDATE: The suspected assailant has been identified as David Depape. He has been booked on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and “several other additional felonies," according to San Francisco Police Chief William “Bill” Scott.
The man who broke into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacked her husband Paul with a hammer was reportedly looking for the House Speaker, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling update comes just hours after it was revealed Nancy’s 82-year-old husband was in the hospital as a result of the injuries he suffered at the hands of the intruder.
According to CNN, the intruder approached Paul and shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” before he proceeded to attack the House Speaker’s husband with the hammer he was wielding at the time of the break-in.
The shocking development is helping authorities investigating the attack determine what the still unidentified assailant’s motive was for breaking into the Pelosi residence.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the intruder first broke into Nancy and Paul’s $6 million Pacific Heights, San Francisco home early Friday morning.
Although Paul was hospitalized following the “violent assault,” he is reportedly “expected to make a full recovery.”
"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," House Speaker Pelosi’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said in a statement.
Following news of the attack against Nancy’s husband, a number of politicians on both sides of the aisle reached out to the House Speaker and shared their condolences and prayers for Paul’s speedy recovery.
“The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on behalf of President Joe Biden.
“He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected,” Jean-Pierre continued. “The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”
Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, who serve as House and Senate Minority leaders, respectively, also expressed their condolences for Nancy’s husband and the rest of the Pelosi family during this troubling time.
“Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case,” McConnell saying he is “horrified and disgusted” about the attack.
The San Francisco police, in a joint probe with the FBI and United States Capitol Police, are currently investigating the break-in and subsequent attack at Nancy and Paul's California residence.
House Speaker Pelosi was not home at the time of the attack, and so no security detail was on duty when the assailant broke in.