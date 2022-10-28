Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen OFFICIALLY Divorced, Judge Signs Off Hours After Model Files To End Marriage
Well, that was fast! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially divorced. Hours after the model filed to end their 13-year marriage, the judge signed off — meaning they are now ex-husband and ex-wife, RadarOnline.com can report.
The divorced duo is now legally single.
As this outlet reported, Gisele filed for divorce in Florida on Friday morning, marking one of the quickest divorces in Hollywood history — unlike Brangelina or Kimye, who should take note.
The 42-year-old supermodel's move came after a month of rumors that an official split was on the horizon.
Gisele and Brady hashed out details like custody of their two children and property in private; however, their settlement will remain confidential. There was a lot on the line, as in $400 million!
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the runway vixen's inner circle warned her to update the prenup she signed when she wed Brady in 2009 — especially after the NFL star signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.
As her pals pointed out, the exes weren't worth the combined more than $600 million net worth when they said "I do" back then, and when they learned of their marriage issues, Gisele's friends urged her to change their agreement.
"The current prenup is pretty ironclad and lists how everything will be divided should they break up, but it needs to be updated and it can be if both parties agree," a source dished in June.
Pointing out that "Gisele is rich in her own right," the insider added, "but her friends are telling her she'd be nuts not to revise their prenup and she's likely to listen to them."
Interestingly enough, the thing that made Brady the most money was the same thing that ripped his family apart. When the quarterback un-retired in May, Gisele didn't take it lightly.
She thought football was too "dangerous" for her husband and made her feelings known. Behind closed doors, Gisele allegedly made "desperate pleas" to Brady to hang up his cleats for good, fearing he'd suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport.
He announced his retirement earlier this year, promising his wife he'd be more present for her and the children, only to go back on his word and un-retire 40 days later.