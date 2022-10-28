Gisele Bündchen All Smiles With Daughter Hours Before Filing For Divorce From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen isn't crying over her marriage to Tom Brady crumbling, at least not in public. The 42-year-old supermodel never looked happier in photos posted hours before she pulled the plug on their 13-year marriage by filing for divorce, RadarOnline.com can report.
Before Friday's filing, Gisele beamed with pride, smiling as she watched her daughter, Vivian, 9, ride horseback in Palm Beach, Florida. The mother-daughter pair were spotted at Vivian's horse riding lesson over the weekend in photos published by Daily Mail on Thursday.
The runway vixen grinned from ear to ear as she cheered on her daughter, appearing to almost forget that divorce was on the horizon.
Single Gisele made sure to flaunt her model curves, showing up to the lesson in gray yoga pants, a white crop top, and a noticeably bare ring finger. Holding her phone while snapping pics of Vivian, Tom's once-happy wife chose not to wear her wedding ring in public — a move she had been doing amid rumors of marriage issues.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Gisele filed for divorce from the NFL star earlier today and had already reached a settlement agreement. Brady must have known it was coming, considering he played like garbage and threw tantrums on the field as the Buccaneers lost to the Ravens 27-22.
While Gisele and Brady have hashed out details like custody of their children and property, the settlement will remain confidential. Moments after the divorce news broke, the exes took to their social media to address their formal split.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote on his IG stories. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
He said they arrived to the decision "after much consideration," adding that "doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."
Gisele backed him up, writing, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."