Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen All Smiles With Daughter Hours Before Filing For Divorce From Tom Brady

gisele bundchen smiling daughter filed divorce photos tom brady
Source: Mega
By:

Oct. 28 2022, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Gisele Bündchen isn't crying over her marriage to Tom Brady crumbling, at least not in public. The 42-year-old supermodel never looked happier in photos posted hours before she pulled the plug on their 13-year marriage by filing for divorce, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

Before Friday's filing, Gisele beamed with pride, smiling as she watched her daughter, Vivian, 9, ride horseback in Palm Beach, Florida. The mother-daughter pair were spotted at Vivian's horse riding lesson over the weekend in photos published by Daily Mail on Thursday.

The runway vixen grinned from ear to ear as she cheered on her daughter, appearing to almost forget that divorce was on the horizon.

gisele bundchen smiling daughter filed divorce photos tom brady
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Single Gisele made sure to flaunt her model curves, showing up to the lesson in gray yoga pants, a white crop top, and a noticeably bare ring finger. Holding her phone while snapping pics of Vivian, Tom's once-happy wife chose not to wear her wedding ring in public — a move she had been doing amid rumors of marriage issues.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Gisele filed for divorce from the NFL star earlier today and had already reached a settlement agreement. Brady must have known it was coming, considering he played like garbage and threw tantrums on the field as the Buccaneers lost to the Ravens 27-22.

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady gisele bundchen fighting parenting couples therapy divorce
Source: Mega

While Gisele and Brady have hashed out details like custody of their children and property, the settlement will remain confidential. Moments after the divorce news broke, the exes took to their social media to address their formal split.

Article continues below advertisement

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote on his IG stories. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

gisele bundchen update prenup tom brady contract marriage issues divorce
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

He said they arrived to the decision "after much consideration," adding that "doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Gisele backed him up, writing, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.