Alabama Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman More Than 100 Times When She Refused To Have Sex
An Alabama man who police say stabbed a woman more than 100 times and decapitated her because she wouldn't have sex with him was arrested, Radar has learned.
Justin Fields, 38, is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Police say he stabbed her more than 100 times with a survival-type knife with an 8-inch blade.
According to police, the woman's head was near her feet and one of her limbs had been severed when they found her body following the attack. Blount County Sheriff's Mark Moon said that on Oct. 21, Fields' birthday, he and Bailey had gone out several places before returning to the home where they lived.
“He had a drink of brandy and then went into his bedroom and was playing guitar,’’ Moon said. “He decided he wanted to have sex, so he went into her room and propositioned her.”
“She refused him,’’ Moon added, “and, according to his statement, it frustrated him, and he stabbed her in the chest.”
According to police, Fields said he had blacked out and went back to his room to go to sleep. He reportedly told police that the next morning he woke up, thinking he was having a nightmare, and stabbed her more than 100 times.
“We’re pretty sure she was dead on the first blow,’’ Moon said. “When he went back in there the next day, she had not moved.” Police say Fields called his father and said he had "done something horrible." The father then called one of Bailey's family members, who lived nearby the crime scene.
That family member went to the residence, but Fields would not let them in. “He tells her what’s inside is terrible and she doesn’t want to see it,’’ Moon said. “She calls 911.”
Once police arrived, Fields told them he had done something wrong, and police made the grisly discovery inside. According to AL.com, Fields didn't have a previous criminal history, and police said they had not dealt with him before. Nor did he have any mental health issues on record.
“He admitted to my investigator everything he’d done so he was stable enough to know what he was doing,’’ Moon said. “He was frustrated because he didn’t get what he wanted.”