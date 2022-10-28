Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Take Daughter Trick-Or-Treating In NYC, Fueling Reconciliation Rumors

Shayk wore a black jumpsuit that featured edgy zipper details on the chest and ankles with a matching handbag. The model paired the sleek outfit with a plaid overcoat — a perfect addition for the NYC trick-or-treating outing.

Cooper stepped out in casual plaid attire, wearing a light grey button-up and khaki pants while toting a coffee travel mug from home in true dad fashion.

The co-parents shared several sweet moments as they were seen out as a family unit, even smiling and gazing into each other's eyes. The exchanges came after the parents and their daughter went on a vacation together earlier this year, which sparked reconciliation rumors that the two could be getting back together — and may even welcome a sibling for Lea.