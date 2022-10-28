Rock 'N' Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Dies At 87

Rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has passed away at age 87, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The iconic musician is best known for his hits like Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On and was among rockstars like Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, and Little Richard. Lewis ushered in a groundbreaking sound, unlike anything the public masses had heard before.

Born in Louisiana, Lewis drew inspiration from rock 'n' roll's origins that combined blues and brass. Lewis was known for his signature sound that incorporated his pianist background in swinging, upbeat melodies that bridged a gap between rockabilly and what is now considered rock 'n' roll.

"There was rockabilly. There was Elvis. But there was no pure rock 'n 'roll before Jerry Lee Lewis kicked in the door," Lewis once said of his soulful renditions.

Lewis' cause of death has yet to be announced.