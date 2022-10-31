'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson Spotted Whooping It Up While Filming With Tamra Judge In Mexico
The OG of the OC is back! The Real Housewives of Orange Country alum Vicki Gunvalson was spotted whooping it up in Mexico with Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Taylor Armstrong, and Bravo cameras were rolling, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Fresh off her BravoCon appearance, Gunvalson, who left after Season 14 of RHOC, was back to her old shenanigans with her former co-stars over the weekend. The foursome was photographed on Friday at a resort in Tulum with cameras in tow to capture their every move.
Gunvalson was also seen participating in a Mayan ceremony with Tamra, Shannon, and Taylor, in which the ladies threw colorful flower petals in the air. Vicki's spirits looked high despite making it clear that she was not pleased with Bravo for not asking her to return as a housewife for season 17, despite bringing Tamra back.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on June 1, Tamra was asked to return to RHOC for Season 17, but Vicki — who had held an orange since Season 1 — was not.
She spoke out about her disappointment following the news.
"It hurt. It stings a little bit — actually, a lot," Gunvalson stated, adding the reason she was let go from the franchise was over money.
"I did get expensive. I'm okay with that. I'm worth it," she added. "The ratings were the best they've ever been when we were on. You get what you pay for!"
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Gunvalson will make a few appearances in the upcoming season because of her close friendship with Tamra. This isn't the first time she's filmed with the Bravo crew lately.
As this outlet reported, Gunvalson's lunch with her former Tres Amigas (Tamra and Shannon) was caught on camera. Insiders with direct knowledge revealed Season 17 was starting off "slow," so Bravo producers decided to bring her in to shake things up.
Besides Tamra, Shannon, and Gunvalson, who will remain as a friend of the franchise (for now), RadarOnline.com can confirm the upcoming season will also include Heather "Fancy Pants" Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and franchise hopper Taylor Armstrong.
This outlet told you first — Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong are out, despite their crumbling marriages being played out on camera.