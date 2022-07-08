Radar Told You First — 'RHOC' Stars Jen Armstrong & Noella Bergener NOT Returning For Season 17

Noella went first, posting a goodbye message on her Instagram Stories. "After a wild season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County," she wrote.

"Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life. I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead, and can't wait to share what's next."

Cast Shakeup! Tamra Judge & Alexis Bellino In Talks For 'RHOC' Season 17 Return, No Vicki Gunvalson