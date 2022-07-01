Cast Shakeup! Tamra Judge & Alexis Bellino In Talks For 'RHOC' Season 17 Return, No Vicki Gunvalson
Talk about a bombshell comeback! Radar is told by multiple sources that Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino are in talks with producers to join The Real Housewives of Orange County next season— but, sorry, no Vicki Gunvalson.
Tamra, 54, was fired from the Bravo show in 2020 over her high salary after 12 years with the network. Gunvalson, who had been on the RHOC cast since the beginning, also left the show ahead of season 15 after being demoted.
2020 was a big year for the franchise, as controversial fan-favorite Kelly Dodd was later not asked back for season 16.
RadarOnline.com has heard from several well-connected informants that Tamra has already made up her mind that she's returning to the franchise. We've learned that Alexis, who was fired after season 8, has also been approached about joining the RHOC cast, but hasn't signed a contract. Vicki was not asked back.
As for which housewives made the cut for season 17, this outlet is told they will find out their fate soon — as in possibly today. However, RadarOnline.com already has the inside scoop.
Our RHOC spies tell us that Jen Armstrong won't be back, Noella Bergener has been demoted, and Shannon Beador and Heather "Fancy Pants" Dubrow are returning as full-time housewives.
When it comes to besties Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, RadarOnline.com is told there's a good chance they've been demoted too.
There's been a ton of drama in the women's personal lives that haven't been caught on camera. As this outlet told you — Armstrong filed for divorce from her husband, Ryne Holliday, in June after almost 9 years of marriage.
Gina's been dragged into her boyfriend Travis Mullen's nasty custody battle. Travis, who lives with the RHOC star, filed a police report against his ex, Meghan Mullen, claiming she was violating their custody agreement and keeping him from their three children.
She fired back, accusing Gina of pushing Travis down the stairs while their kids were present inside the home.
However, sources shot down those accusations, telling RadarOnline.com that Meghan's allegations were false, without merit, and a desperate attempt to drag their names through the mud.
Despite all the drama, Travis and Meghan came to an agreement over custody.
While Travis has appeared alongside Gina in RHOC, they've kept his children off the show, so it's unlikely the drama will play out next season.
As for Tamra and Alexis' big return, RadarOnline.com has reached out to the ladies and Bravo for comment.