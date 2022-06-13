'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter Allegedly Pushed Boyfriend Travis Muller Down The Stairs In Domestic Incident With Kids Present, Ex Claims

Gina Kirschenheiter allegedly pushed her boyfriend Travis Muller down the stairs during a fight at home when his children were present. Radar obtained Travis' estranged wife Meghan Muller's response to his request for an emergency investigation after claiming she's keeping his kids from him, alleging their oldest child witnessed a scary domestic incident between Gina and Travis.

A source close to Gina told RadarOnline.com that the allegations are false, without merit, and a desperate attempt to drag their names through the mud in their ongoing custody issues. The insider pointed out that Gina is a survivor of domestic violence, insisting she'd never do something like this to Travis.