R. Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch After Being Hit With 30-Year Sentence

But Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, revealed that not only is the convicted sex offender not suicidal, but he is also scared of being put on suicide watch.

"The irony of putting someone on suicide watch when they're not suicidal is it actually causes more harm," Bonjean told CNN on Friday.

"It's punishment for being high-profile. And it's horrifying frankly," she added. "To put someone under suicide watch under those conditions is cruel and unusual when they don't need it."