Jaylon Ferguson Funeral Set For Saturday. Death Ruled Accidental, Cocaine and Fentanyl Cited.

On GoFundMe, a page raising money for the care of Ferguson's children offers up details on the recent house fire that also afflicted the family. “Prior to his untimely passing, Jay and his family survived another tragedy, a house fire, which claimed a lot of their personal belongings mainly those of his children,” organizer Nina Thomas wrote. “To give you insight on the type of father he was, he desperately tried to put out the fire in order to save his children’s possessions to the point where his own toes were burned in the process.”