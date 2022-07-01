'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter's Boyfriend Reaches Custody Agreement With Ex After Accusing Her Of Assault

When it comes to their oldest child, The Real Housewives of Orange County star's boyfriend has agreed that his ex will drop Presley off at therapy and he will pick her up. "After each session, father and Presley will share a meal or an activity," the documents read. There is one stipulation.

Travis must drop Presley off "curbside," which means he's not allowed to leave the vehicle. "The goal of after therapy time is to get Presley back on the regular schedule as soon as possible while considering Presley's comfort level," the documents, filed on June 21, explain.