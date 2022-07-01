The Men Who Would Be King: The Best (And Worst) Actors To Play Elvis

As Baz Luhrmann’s blockbuster Elvis biopic continues to wow movie theater crowds, one thing that has united audiences and critics is the performance of Austin Butler, who plays the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Luhrmann himself says that casting Butler was a no-brainer from the start.

“From the moment he walked into our first meeting all the way to the end, he lived as Elvis,” he revealed. “Not in the way a method actor would. It was more organic than that. His natural voice even lowered throughout the shoot. He somehow just became Elvis.”

Butler’s performance may be one of the most praised portrayals of Elvis on the big screen, but it is by no means the only one. We round up the other pretenders to the throne…