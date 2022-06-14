Estranged Wife Of 'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter's Boyfriend Appearing In Court On Battery Charge As Custody Fight Rages On

According to court records, Travis' former wife — who he's "presently separated" from — was hit with a misdemeanor battery charge by the O.C. District Attorney and is facing a criminal trial. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the alleged incident was an assault on Travis that happened on October 26, 2021.

The records also show Meghan plead "not guilty" to the charge on May 19, 2022 — days after Travis filed a police report against her, alleging she was violating their custody agreement by keeping their three children from him.