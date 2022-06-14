Gunna Vows To 'Never Stop Fighting' To Clear His Name As He Reveals Jail Cell Woes On 29th Birthday: 'No Windows, Just Walls'

Gunna issued a two-page typewritten letter to fans vowing to "never stop fighting" to clear his name after being arrested on RICO charges back in May.

The Georgia-born rapper, who is signed to Young Thug's label YSL Records, released a new statement about his current incarceration and legal woes.

On Tuesday, which marked his 29th birthday, Gunna — whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens — said he is still remaining positive ahead of trial.