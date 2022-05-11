Rapper Gunna Surrenders To Authorities In Georgia After Being Hit With RICO & Gang-Related Charges

Rapper Gunna has surrendered himself to Georgia authorities and is now in police custody hours after being indicted, along with Young Thug and nearly 30 other individuals, for gang-related charges, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that has Gunna now temporarily behind bars, the 28-year-old rapper reportedly turned himself in to Fulton County authorities Tuesday night after learning he was one of 28 people facing charges in connection to gang-related activity and violations of the RICO Act.