Video Emerges Of Young Thug Being Arrested At Atlanta Mansion, Rapper Hit With Gun-Related Charges

A video of Young Thug being dragged out of his home in a wife beater and handcuffs has started circulating — hours after it was revealed the rapper was arrested on gang-related charges.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution broke the story, earlier today, Thug [real name Jeffery Lamar Williams) was arrested on gang-related charges. Jail records show the rapper is accused of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Radar has obtained court records that confirm the news.