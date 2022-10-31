‘Unsuitable’: Nipsey Hussle’s Family Accuses His Ex Tanisha Of Alleged Substance Abuse Issues In Fight Over Late Rapper’s Daughter
Nipsey Hussle’s family is gearing up for a nasty battle over custody of the late rapper’s 13-year-old daughter Emani, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Nipsey’s brother Sam, sister Samantha and mother Angelique is asking the court to deny a request by the musician’s ex-Tanisha Foster.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nipsey’s family and Tanisha have been fighting for years over Emani.
Nipsey left behind Emani, and a son named Kross who he had with his girlfriend Lauren London. The two children are the only beneficiaries of the estate and are expected to receive at least $2 million.
Back in 2019, following Nipsey’s death, his family went to court demanding a guardianship over Emani. They claimed that Tanisha was not fit to be a parent and the young girl would be better raised by them.
At the time, Tanisha initially refused to give up custody but eventually agreed to the arrangement. Earlier this year, she went back to court demanding she be awarded custody and the guardianship be dissolved.
In court documents, she explained that she agreed to the guardianship in 2019 due to her “financial limitations.” She said the family promised they would act in the best interest of Emani.
However, she said that after they reached the deal, the family started using their “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”
Tanisha wrote in a declaration, “I have continued to be an active part of Emani’s life. She spends the night with me often, I take her to school, and I continue to do the things a parent would do with their child. I am very unhappy that the guardians will not take my calls. They have blocked me on their cell phones. I have to go through a third party or Emani to communicate with the guardians.”
She added, “There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship,” she wrote.
Now, Nipsey’s family has asked the court to deny Tanisha’s request. They point out she admitted to issues with substance abuse and alcohol in 2019.
This was confirmed by Nipsey’s sister Samantha and a Children’s Social Worker named Rosa. The admission was included in a Probate Investigator’s Report that was field with the court.
The investigator had recommended that Tanisha not be appointed due to alleged issues with alcohol, being unemployed at the time and having no stable housing.
The family said while Tanisha may now have stable housing, they say she still remains unsuitable to act as guardian of Emani’s estate.
The filing noted that the investigator also noted that Tanisha struggled with periods of homelessness and refused to identify her boyfriend at the time, or any other person (s) she lived with.
Nipsey’s sister previously told the court about an incident in May 2019 when Tanisha allegedly showed up at Emani’s school under the influence. Further, they point out she has been evicted multiple times.
The late rapper’s brother had told the court about one incident where Tanisha had allegedly assaulted another individual in the presence of Emani and other children. He said after an investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services, she lost her children.
Sam said that Tanisha often lived in homes where strangers are present and “engaging in harmful behaviors including drug and alcohol use.”
He also pointed to 4 or 5 vehicles that Nipsey had purchased Tanisha but she had either crashed or totaled, “which may have included her driving under the influence.”
“Obviously, the behavior summarized herein endangered Emani’s well-being, but such behavior also makes Ms. Foster wholly unfit to act as guardian of the estate, and be able to manage Emani’s inheritance expected to exceed two million dollars ($2,000,000),” the filing notes.
The family said Tanisha’s history of substance abuse and past involvement of DCFS should be reason enough to deny her petition. The parties are expected to face off in court early next year.