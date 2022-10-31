‘Unsuitable’: Nipsey Hussle’s Family Accuses His Ex Tanisha Of Alleged Substance Abuse Issues In Fight Over Late Rapper’s Daughter

Tanisha wrote in a declaration, “I have continued to be an active part of Emani’s life. She spends the night with me often, I take her to school, and I continue to do the things a parent would do with their child. I am very unhappy that the guardians will not take my calls. They have blocked me on their cell phones. I have to go through a third party or Emani to communicate with the guardians.”

She added, “There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship,” she wrote.