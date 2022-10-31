Man Suspected Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Had Zip Ties & Duct Tape When Breaking Into Couple's Home
The man suspected of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband last week also reportedly had zip ties and duct tape during the incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The suspect, since identified as 42-year-old David DePape, was arrested Friday morning after breaking into House Speaker Pelosi’s Pacific Heights, San Francisco home and attacking Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer.
DePape now faces a series of charges in connection to the suspected attack on Paul’s life, including: attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felonies.
According to Daily Mail, prosecutors are set to announce the charges against DePape on Monday. His arraignment is then expected to come on Tuesday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DePape is suspected of breaking into Nancy and Paul’s home early Friday morning.
“Where’s Nancy?” he reportedly asked the House Speaker’s husband before attacking the 82-year-old. Investigators believe DePape also planned to tie Nancy up, but she was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the incident.
Even more shocking are reports the 42-year-old suspected attacker created a blog in August that targeted Jewish people, Black people, transgender people, Democrats and the media.
“We are ALL the Jews' slave race,” DePape wrote in one recent blog posts following Kanye West’s controversial and anti-Semitic rhetoric. Hundreds of other posts reportedly promoted far-right conspiracy theories.
DePape’s suspected break-in at the Pelosis’ home on Friday morning, and the subsequent attack on Paul’s life, is also eerily similar to the attack on the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021.
U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, who issued a memo to the country’s lawmakers over the weekend, said Friday’s incident “is a somber reminder of the threats elected officials and families face in 2022.”
“Enough is enough is enough,” said President Joe Biden after the attack on Paul’s life, while both Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike condemned the attack.
House Speaker Pelosi, who was not home at the time of DePape’s suspected break-in, issued a letter to colleagues on Saturday night and confirmed her husband is expected to make a full recovery.
“Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” she wrote.
“We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.”