Kyrie Irving Claims He Isn't 'Campaigning' For Alex Jones, Shuts Down Reporter When Asked About Allegedly 'Promoting' Anti-Semitic Film

"I do not stand with Alex Jones' position, narrative, court case that he had with Sandy Hook or any of the kids that felt they had to relive trauma or the parents who had to relive trauma, or to be dismissive to all the lives that were lost during that tragic event," he said in clip of a press conference shared to Twitter on Saturday, October 29.

He explained the video he shared was something the television personality did in the late '90s on cults and "secret societies in America," and that sharing the clip did not mean that he was supporting or campaigning for Jones.