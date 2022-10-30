Kanye West Slams The Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter After Claiming He Died From Fentanyl Use

This comes shortly after Ye issued an apology for his inflammatory comments about Floyd's death while speaking with paparazzi on Friday, October 28.

"When I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. I want to apologize," he admitted, before going on to compare his own current financial and social struggles with the way the 46-year-old died. "Because God has showed me by what Adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now."

"So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt," he continued. "Because how could the richest Black men ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off of one comment."