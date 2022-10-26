Your tip
'Unannounced & Uninvited': Kanye West KICKED OUT Of Sketchers Headquarters By Execs After Adidas Ends Partnership

kanye west kicked out sketchers adidas
Oct. 26 2022, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Kanye West hasn't given up on his shoe brand. One day after Adidas ended their years-long partnership with the Yeezy founder, he wandered into Sketchers "unannounced" and "without invitation," resulting in two executives kicking him out, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed the incident went down on Wednesday when Ye walked into Sketchers headquarters in Manhattan Beach, CA, with an "unauthorized" camera crew and demanded to speak with the company's honchos. Insiders claim the rapper did not have an appointment and was immediately turned away.

Ye "arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," Sketchers told TMZ.

The shoe brand is owned by a Jewish family — and they have "no intention" of working with Ye following his anti-Semitic remarks.

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. Again, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices," a spokesperson said.

Ye got canceled after he declared "death con 3 on Jewish people," only to later double down on his comments. Vogue, Balenciaga, his talent agency CAA, and Johnny Depp's attorney, who once represented him, have all vowed not to work with the rapper-turned-designer following his remarks.

Adidas finally cut ties with the Yeezy founder on Tuesday.

The German brand announced it would immediately “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies," adding, Adidas “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

They concluded their statement, by writing, “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

Despite Ye losing deals and an estimated $900 billion from the fallout, he claimed he's never been happier. Before sauntering into the Sketchers headquarters, the Donda rapper was spotted at a nearby bagel shop with a giant smile plastered on his face.

