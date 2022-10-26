Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.
“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”
“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”
Although Rivera’s fellow Fox News pundits pushed back against his surprising claims, and clarified the differences between the Black Lives Matter organization versus the Black Lives Matter movement, Rivera also faced backlash after the clip went viral on social media.
“I’ll say this,” one Instagram user wrote. “As an independent, watching these Republicans talk is a literal s--- show. How do you watch a cop kneel on a man’s neck until he’s no longer alive and you politicize it and make it about Democrats?”
“He’s been a joke since the 90s,” another user wrote regarding Rivera’s comments. “That’s why his show got canceled. Too much bs.”
“Geraldo Rivera has no business being employed by Fox News,” wrote conservative author Brigitte Gabriel. “It’s telling that that they continue to allow him on their network to spew lies.”
Shut up Geraldo,” wrote yet another person. “He’s a failure to his community.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rivera’s surprising comments about Floyd, his death and the Democratic Party came just days after Kanye West came under fire for making a series of false claims about the 46-year-old’s death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
During an interview with the Drinks Champion podcast on Sunday, October 16, Kanye claimed Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose rather than as a result of Chauvin’s knee being placed on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“They hit him with the fentanyl,” Kanye said, citing Candace Owens’ new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, as the basis for his false claims.
“If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” Kanye added, although Chauvin has since been convicted and sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for Floyd’s murder.
Rivera has also come under fire recently for claiming police officers across America are “besieged” and “under attack” because 250 officers have been shot this year while serving in the line of duty – although the Fox News host did not mention the more than 800 citizens shot and killed by police officers in 2022 alone.