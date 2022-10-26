Ashanti Breaks Silence On Irv Gotti Drama, Questions If He Wishes 'Death On Me' As She Explains Absence In Murder Inc. Doc
Ashanti finally shared her side of the story regarding drama with music mogul Irv Gotti while addressing her absence from the Murder Inc. documentary and more, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The Grammy award-winning artist, who signed to the label back in 2002 and went on to find global success, detailed her rise to fame and fallout with Gotti in a bombshell interview with Angie Martinez.
"It wasn't surprising to me," Ashanti said while breaking her silence on the matter. "Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things."
She not only shut down his allegations, but also offered her reasons on why he felt the way he did.
"I think Irv definitely has his side, his version," the Happy songstress replied to Gotti's claims that they had a sexual relationship on a now-viral August episode of Drink Champs. "You know, like, you may think that it's something and the other person knows that it's not. And you manifest this thing into something big and it's really not that."
Ashanti added, "When that person finally realizes that it's not that, it turns them into a completely different person."
The What's Luv? hitmaker also talked about needing to "protect" herself while explaining why she opted out of appearing on Gotti's recent Murder Inc. Records documentary.
"They definitely reached out. It's a lot to consume. For the record, I love Murder Inc., you know, all the guys. I'm cool with everyone, it's all love. It's very unfortunate how Irv decided to handle his documentary," she said after it aired on BET earlier this year. "I feel like the way that he handled it tarnished and cheapened the brand."
Ashanti claimed Gotti was especially "salty" after she started dating Nelly, revealing it made her aware the situation was no longer conducive to her growth as an artist.
She said Gotti seems to hold a grudge against her, which she can't understand after all they accomplished. "I genuinely in my heart believe that Irv wishes death on me," added Ashanti.
During her interview with Martinez, she even responded to remarks Gotti made in the third episode of the docuseries.
"She used to wear these juicy sweats and her ass was looking fat," he said while recalling the first time he allegedly made a move. "We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye and I just kiss her and grab her ass and just, 'Mwah.' It was like, 'What took you so long?'"
Ashanti was unimpressed. "Why do you think that's cool?" she questioned.
The songwriter also teased her new single Falling For You? and promised more new music is on the way.
As for what's ahead in her life, Ashanti proudly told Martinez, "This [new] phase is [about] being strong, being vocal, being confident, having integrity, not being scared, and being OK with I'm at a point where I can choose to do what I want to do."