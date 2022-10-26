'We Want To Win': Paul Ryan Says GOP Won't Nominate Ex-Pal Donald Trump For 2024 Presidential Run Since Suburbia 'Doesn't Like' Him
Donald Trump might be SOL when it comes to serving another term as commander-in-chief, at least according to his ex-pal Paul Ryan. The former house speaker, 52, fired shots at Trump when asked if the former president, 76, is electable for 2024, RadarOnline.com can report.
Ryan made it clear — if Republicans want control of the White House again, they shouldn't pick Trump as their presidential candidate.
“We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win," he said during his Tuesday interview with Fox Business. "That new swing voter in American politics is the suburban voter, and it's really clear the suburban voter doesn't like Trump, but they like Republicans."
He added, "So I think anybody not named Trump, I think is so much more likely to win the White House for us."
Ryan didn't stop there and continued to throw jabs in #45's direction.
"We [Republicans] haven’t lost this much this fast than we have with Trump. We lost the House, the Senate & the WH in a span of two years. I don’t want to repeat that. I want to win," he stated.
Instead of Trump, Ryan said there's a "stable list" of candidates the GOP should consider. He listed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, former UN ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as better choices.
"I like all of them," Ryan said. "Any one of these candidates would make a fine president, and most importantly, will win the White House."
Trump has not yet declared his 2024 presidency, although Kellyanne Conway hinted in September that he was eager to announce his run.
Ryan's comments come on the heels of the FBI's raid at Trump's Florida home Mar-a-Lago. Trump and his aides are being investigated for possible mishandling of classified information, obstruction, and destruction of government records.
As RadarOnline.com reported, agents seized roughly 13,000 documents during the raid, with 103 of them being classified and 18 top-secret.
According to the latest report, some of the classified documents had intel about Iran's missile program and U.S. intelligence work aimed at China.
Trump denied the accusation, dropping his favorite line: "fake news."
"The FBI and the Department of 'Justice,' which paid a man $200,000 to spy on me, and offered a $1 million 'bounty' to try and prove a totally made up and fake 'dossier' about me (they went down in flames!), are now leaking nonstop on the Document Hoax to the Fake News," he wrote.
"Who could ever trust corrupt, weaponized agencies, and that includes NARA, who disrespects our Constitution and Bill of Rights, to keep and safeguard any records, especially since they've lost millions and millions of pages of information from previous Presidents," Trump added. "Also, who knows what NARA and the FBI plant into documents, or subtract from documents — we will never know, will we?"