'We Want To Win': Paul Ryan Says GOP Won't Nominate Ex-Pal Donald Trump For 2024 Presidential Run Since Suburbia 'Doesn't Like' Him

Ryan made it clear — if Republicans want control of the White House again, they shouldn't pick Trump as their presidential candidate.

“We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win," he said during his Tuesday interview with Fox Business. "That new swing voter in American politics is the suburban voter, and it's really clear the suburban voter doesn't like Trump, but they like Republicans."

He added, "So I think anybody not named Trump, I think is so much more likely to win the White House for us."