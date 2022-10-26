Scottie & Larsa Pippen’s Ex-Florida Mansion Hits The Market For $20 Million, Months After Exes Sold Pad For $10 Million

Back in September 2021, the exes sold off the home for $10.55 million. The property had been on and off the market since 2009 — where it was listed for $16 million.

Scottie and Larsa originally purchased the land for $1.3 million in 2000. NY Post reported that the couple spent years building the mansion which included amenities such as a home theater, a gamer room, a 450-bottle wine cellar, pool with a waterslide, hot tub, and a full-size NBA basketball court.

The home even comes with its own elevator.