Rose O’Donnell Splits With Girlfriend Aimee Hauer, Ex Scrubs Comedian From Social Media
Actress Rosie O’Donnell and girlfriend Aimee Hauer have officially called it quits and solidified the move by deleting photos together from social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former couple announced their love to the world by going Instagram official during Pride 2022. Now, the relationship that started on social media has ended there as well.
The breakup is the second in a span of three short years for O’Donnell, who was once engaged to ex-fiancé Elizabeth Rooney — despite the couple never planning a wedding during their time together.
O’Donnell first opened up on being drawn to her now ex-girlfriend during an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.
“I watched … her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, 'This woman is, like, perfect,” O’Donnell told Stern on meeting her ex-girlfriend through social media.
“Look at her, she's so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her,” O’Donnell gushed to the controversial talk show host just weeks ago in September 2022. The actress also admitted to sliding into Hauer’s DMs during the interview.
“I sent her a DM,” O’Donnell confessed, “I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, 'You're very beautiful. I love your look,' and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video.”
The actress continued to share about her new relationship following a failed engagement, telling the radio host, “I’m in love.”
O’Donnell gushed over her then-girlfriend, saying, “he's really kind and wonderful, and I like the pace we're going at. It's not like a U-Haul situation.”
Following the “U-Haul situation” remark, the actress was quick to address that while the relationship was serious, they were not moving too fast.
On Hauer, the actress shared that her girlfriend was, “not pressuring me, which is good because I don't do well under pressure like that. It only feels like a weight but that hasn't happened.”
The U-Haul may be needed now though, as the short-lived romance has come to an end, even despite permanent moves made by both.
For Hauer’s birthday, O’Donnell shared a snap of Hauer proudly showing off a freshly inked initial R on her body, with the caption, “Happy birthday beautiful.”
The tattoo, presumably to represent Rosie, was quickly noticed by fans on social media. Hauer laughed comments off and gave other potential reasonings for the new ink. O’Donnell even joined in on the fun in a TikTok with Hauer, joking that the tattoo stands for “Rosé all day.”