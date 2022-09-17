Rosie O'Donnell Reveals The Insult She 'Never Really Got Over' And Her Awkward Relationship With Ellen DeGeneres

While reading fan questions, Cohen asked O'Donnell why she had never been a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres Show despite the sitcom star famously appearing on the Rosie O'Donnell Show in 1996.

"We had a little bit of a weird thing," she replied. "After my show went off the air and hers was coming on the air, Larry King was on with Ellen and he said, ‘Whatever happened to Rosie O’Donnell? Her show went down the tubes. She came out as a lesbian and disappeared!’ And Ellen said, and I’m quoting, ‘I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends.'"