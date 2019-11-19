Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Radar Told You First: Rosie Confirms Split, But Insists They're 'Trying To Work It Out’ O’Donnell called off engagement to cop girlfriend after 2 years together.

Rosie O’Donnell has confirmed her split from ex-fiancée Elizabeth Rooney, weeks after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported the news.

This Monday, November 18 at Rosie’s Theater Kids’ Annual Fall Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis, the comedian spoke candidly about their rocky relationship post-breakup.

“We’re trying to work out what’s going on,” O’Donnell, 57, told Us Weekly. “She’s a police officer and she’s young and there’s a lot of attention on [us]. We’re just taking it slow.”

Still, she assured she’s not dating other people as she and Rooney, 34, continue trying to hash out their differences, and she is “not looking” for anyone else.

As readers know, O’Donnell called it quits this October after more than two years of dating. Their sudden separation came two weeks after O’Donnell told Us that she had “no wedding plans,” and one year after the pair announced their engagement.

At the time that Radar broke the news of their split, O’Donnell and Rooney deleted all traces of one another from their Instagrams but failed to make any official statements. Rooney also deleted the letter “R” and diamond ring emoji she previously included in her Instagram bio.