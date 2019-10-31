Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s Over! Rosie O’Donnell Splits From Cop Fiancée After Whirlwind Engagement Comedian, 57, proposed to Elizabeth Rooney, 34, in 2018 after 1 year of dating.

Rosie O’Donnell is no longer engaged. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that the former View host has split from her cop fiancée, Elizabeth Rooney, after popping the question last year.

Multiple sources confirmed to Radar that O’Donnell, 57, and Rooney, 34, recently called it quits. One source close to O’Donnell confirmed to Radar that the TV personality hasn’t made any mention of Rooney “in a while.”

Plus, Rooney scrubbed her Instagram clean of any references to their engagement. As Radar readers recall, the Massachusetts police officer first showed off her massive sparkler gifted by O’Donnell last October. That post has since been deleted.

Rooney also deleted the letter “R” and a diamond ring emoji from her Instagram bio.

Radar was the first to break the news that O’Donnell proposed to the 34-year-old blonde beauty in the summer of 2018 after one year of dating.

At the time, a family insider told Radar that, despite the 23-year age gap between them, the two appeared “very much in love.”

Rooney, a New England native, currently works at the Worcester Police Department as a mounted officer. The two endured a long-distance engagement as Rooney refused to quit her job and move to New York to be closer to the comic, a source previously Radar.

O’Donnell would have been Rooney’s first marriage, and the television personality’s third. Radar readers recall O’Donnell was married to Michelle Rounds for three years before the two endured a nasty divorce in 2015.

Rounds was later found dead in September 2017 surrounded by pill bottles.

The ex-television host’s first marriage to Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell also ended in divorce.