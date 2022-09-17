Uninvited: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle No Longer Welcome At State Reception For World Leaders, Foreign Royals
Another royal snub! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer believed to be attending a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles on Sunday, September 18.
Despite initially receiving an invite, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely miss out on the event after Buckingham Palace announced that the reception was only for working royals.
Other world leaders expected to attend include U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, who will all be in the U.K. to go to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. They will be greeted at Buckingham Palace by Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as several other members of the Royal family.
This recent snub is far from the only break in communication between Harry, Meghan and the rest of the Royals. As Radar previously reported, sources revealed that the Sussexes were upset after finding out that their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — would not be granted the title of His or Her Royal Highness during their appointment as Prince and Princess.
As tensions continue to run high between the couple and the Royal family, royal biographer Tom Bower also shared that Harry's upcoming tell-all — originally rumored to be delayed — will still be published as planned this November, despite the Queen's passing. However, sources spilled to OK!Magazine.com that Charles is ready to beg his son not to release the bombshell book.
"Once the dust settles, you can bet that Prince Harry will be summoned to speak to the King. There is no circumstance in the world where the King will not address the book before it is published," a source dished. "He has an obligation to the protect the crown. He will beg Harry not to release the book. The bigger question is whether or not he will be able to persuade Harry to cancel it, at whatever cost."
