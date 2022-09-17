Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Prince Harry

Uninvited: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle No Longer Welcome At State Reception For World Leaders, Foreign Royals

princeharry meghan uninvited
By:

Sep. 17 2022, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Another royal snub! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer believed to be attending a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles on Sunday, September 18.

Despite initially receiving an invite, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely miss out on the event after Buckingham Palace announced that the reception was only for working royals.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle uninvited state reception world leaders
Source: mega

Other world leaders expected to attend include U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, who will all be in the U.K. to go to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. They will be greeted at Buckingham Palace by Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as several other members of the Royal family.

This recent snub is far from the only break in communication between Harry, Meghan and the rest of the Royals. As Radar previously reported, sources revealed that the Sussexes were upset after finding out that their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — would not be granted the title of His or Her Royal Highness during their appointment as Prince and Princess.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry forced find flight not invited balmoral trip
Source: mega

As tensions continue to run high between the couple and the Royal family, royal biographer Tom Bower also shared that Harry's upcoming tell-all — originally rumored to be delayed — will still be published as planned this November, despite the Queen's passing. However, sources spilled to OK!Magazine.com that Charles is ready to beg his son not to release the bombshell book.

"Once the dust settles, you can bet that Prince Harry will be summoned to speak to the King. There is no circumstance in the world where the King will not address the book before it is published," a source dished. "He has an obligation to the protect the crown. He will beg Harry not to release the book. The bigger question is whether or not he will be able to persuade Harry to cancel it, at whatever cost."

The news of Harry and Meghan being furious about their children not receiving the royal highness status was reported by The Sun.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.