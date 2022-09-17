Uninvited: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle No Longer Welcome At State Reception For World Leaders, Foreign Royals

As tensions continue to run high between the couple and the Royal family, royal biographer Tom Bower also shared that Harry's upcoming tell-all — originally rumored to be delayed — will still be published as planned this November, despite the Queen's passing. However, sources spilled to OK!Magazine.com that Charles is ready to beg his son not to release the bombshell book.

"Once the dust settles, you can bet that Prince Harry will be summoned to speak to the King. There is no circumstance in the world where the King will not address the book before it is published," a source dished. "He has an obligation to the protect the crown. He will beg Harry not to release the book. The bigger question is whether or not he will be able to persuade Harry to cancel it, at whatever cost."

The news of Harry and Meghan being furious about their children not receiving the royal highness status was reported by The Sun.