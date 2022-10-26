'He's a Hypocrite!' Herschel Walker's Second Accuser Claims He 'Pressured' Her To Get An Abortion During Their 6-Year Affair

Herschel's second accuser addressed the media during a press conference on Wednesday, claiming she had a six-year affair with the NFL star-turned-politician starting in the late '80s, where he repeatedly told her he loved her and was "on the cusp of leaving his wife."

Calling him a "hypocrite," the woman alleged Herschel "took advantage" of her during their romance and "pressured" her when she told him she fell pregnant with his child in April 1993.